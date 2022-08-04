I am generally critical of the substance and format of cable news, but — the opening segment on Joy Reid’s show last night about women and abortion after Kansas was outstanding, deep, emotionally evocative, inspiring. The Dobbs decision, however awful, enslaving and life-endangering of American citizens, has a silver lining. It can stir us to act in care of each other, across all supposed divisions, find the American within each of us. We are still unitable if you push us hard enough.#
Today I coined a new term -- News Product. A product made out of news. I keep looking for something better, but in this case needed a descriptive term.#
Last update: Thursday August 4, 2022; 11:09 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)