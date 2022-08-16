Slippin Jimmy is back for the love#

Better Call Saul spoilers follow. You have been warned! 💥#
The previous episode ended with the hero threatening to kill an old crippled woman whose mistake was trusting him. People thought this meant that his slide would continue in the finale, and it certainly did, but then it turned around -- and it became what I had hoped it would be -- a love story! #
We didn't spend 14 years with this character, all the while knowing he had a good heart, he loved his brother and Kim, and all the old folks at Sandpiper, he really did love them, only to find out at the end his heart was cold and there was no redemption for our hero. I thought that would not be consistent with the writers of the show. #
In the final scenes, we see the hero, sentenced to 86 years, doing the same thing he was doing at Cinnebon in Omaha, and as usual his fellow prisoners and guards had fallen in love with him, as we all did. In the final scene, he's back together with Kim, sharing a cigarette. He's still Slippin Jimmy with a heart of gold. And she's slippin around too, her ID as a lawyer hadn't expired. And the door is wide open for a sequel, btw. #
The final touch, where the actors come out one by one and thank us -- what a concept -- for our love of them. In all the finales of all the shows, great ones and not so great, I've never seen this done, and it ended this show with a heart on just the right note. ❤️#
Last update: Tuesday August 16, 2022; 8:10 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)