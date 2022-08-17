 
Wednesday August 17, 2022; 5:57 PM EDT
Where's the feed?#
  • With all the talk today about feeds for Twitter with Markdown that work in any feed reader, it's time for me to show you something for real that isn't hype. 😄#
  • This is the feed of my tweets. #
  • You can and should subscribe to it in any feed reader. #
  • Let's find out how well this idea works in practice. #
  • As they say...#
  • Still diggin!#
  • PS: More stuff tomorrow.#

Last update: Wednesday August 17, 2022; 6:08 PM EDT.

