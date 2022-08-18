If you have questions or comments, please post them here. #
Why now? RSS 2.0 will be twenty years old on September 18. One month from today. I'm working on something pretty big for that day, maybe it'll be out a bit earlier, who knows. But in the meantime, here's something new to spark a new use for RSS and Twitter -- hooking people's tweets up to feed reader apps like NewsBlur and The Old Reader.#
I once heard an interview with comedian Steve Martin, and was surprised at how serious he sounds when discussing his profession. I expected comedy, but when he talks about what he does, vs doing it, he's all business. It made an impression.#
Last update: Thursday August 18, 2022; 2:11 PM EDT.
