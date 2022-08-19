Okay Al Franken is an idiot. He posted a horribly anti-Semitic quote from Trump on Twitter. Now he says it was a joke. I almost forwarded it as evidence of how depraved Trump is, but it really was proof of what an idiot Franken is. A self-destructive idiot, who was it seems on his way back, but he should just go away quietly and never be heard from again. A punchline to a joke -- remember what it was like to elect a "comedian" to Congress.#
I use xmlviewer.scripting.com to link to feeds because browsers make a mess of displaying feeds. Suggestion to browser devs: treat viewing a feed as lifting the hood on a car or viewing the source of an HTML page. When you do that, you don't see another car interior, or another rendering of the HTML. You see a lot of technical stuff. Trust people who don't want to know how the web works will quickly hit the Back button to get back to the comfort of the user interface. #
Last update: Friday August 19, 2022; 9:56 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)