I've been writing feed readers for many years. And I have a confession to make. Going back to the beginning, I've been taking all the HTML markup out of the text because feed producers totally abuse the privilege, inserting all kinds of garbage into my reading space. So I just take it all out. #
I wonder if other feed reader writers are as draconian as I. We should find out what they do. #
But there is a safe way to put back just enough style -- Markdown. #
We finally have it working in the new feed reader I've been working on, and it's fantastic. Markdown is just enough HTML and not too much. Exactly the right amount for what we need in the world of feeds. #
Last update: Thursday August 25, 2022; 5:21 PM EDT.
