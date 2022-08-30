When Kevin Durant said the Knicks aren't cool anymore, he actually dared the next generation of NBA stars, guys in their mid-20s now, to think the Knicks are cool. #
Durant, at 33, with two *extremely* bad moves behind him, is no longer the authority on what's cool. He's untradeable, stuck in a shit deal that he openly hates, that all began with him dissing the Knicks. (A future Melo?)#
When he shit on the Knicks it was a blessing! Haha. 👏#
I hate the fucking Nets, but if they were smart, they could counteract this hex by signing Melo for one or two seasons. That would spook NY fans. Make them possibly re-think the Nets (to be clear, not me).#
Last update: Tuesday August 30, 2022; 1:08 PM EDT.
