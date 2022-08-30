 
It's even worse than it appears..
Tuesday August 30, 2022; 2:17 PM EDT
The Mets mascots#
  • I have never liked the Mets mascot Mr Met and now there's Ms Met are they married or what?#
    • Guess so, her actual name is Mrs Met. #
  • Get creative, or who needs a mascot?#
  • You could have Mayor Koch as a mascot, in an outfit with an oversized head, walking around asking How Am I Doing?#
  • Or a cranky old Met like Casey Stengel.#
  • Or Bella Abzug, or the Guardian Angels, Patti Smith?#
  • I mean who came up with Mr Met?#

Last update: Tuesday August 30, 2022; 2:42 PM EDT.

