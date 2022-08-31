I ordered Utopia bagels via Goldbelly, first time I ordered anything through them. I figured if you want the good stuff you have to pay. They came yesterday. Oy. You can buy frozen bagels in NYC and they taste like it. That's what they sent. I had the wrong idea. I imagined someone in the back at Utopia would prepare my order as if I was there. I used to order their bagels from FreshDirect when I lived in Manhattan. Cheap shitty frozen bagels. Oh if only NYC loved me the way I love NYC. #
There ought to be a law. If I can subscribe without talking to someone, I should be able to cancel that way too. I was interested in subscribing to the NYT crossword, for $20 a year, but their policy for cancelling required me to converse with someone at the NYT. I know why, they want to try to convince me to stay. My time is worth something, though they don't think so. #
You can fake caring, but you can't fake showing up.#
Last update: Wednesday August 31, 2022; 12:29 PM EDT.
