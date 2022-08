I ordered Utopia bagels via Goldbelly , first time I ordered anything through them. I figured if you want the good stuff you have to pay. They came yesterday. Oy. You can buy frozen bagels in NYC and they taste like it. That's what they sent. I had the wrong idea. I imagined someone in the back at Utopia would prepare my order as if I was there. I used to order their bagels from FreshDirect when I lived in Manhattan. Cheap shitty frozen bagels. Oh if only NYC loved me the way I love NYC.