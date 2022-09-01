When Kevin Durant said the Knicks weren't cool, the Knicks immediately became the coolest team in the NBA. As a Knicks fan who couldn't care less if KD thinks they're cool, I just love how it turned out. #
The beginning of the month ritual is done. I can't believe it's already September, on the other hand, it's freaking me out how cold it is this morning. I might have to put on a sweatshirt. It feels like summer just started. Maybe I need to move to Florida or Palm Springs. Oy. I love the mountains, but I dread the winter. Maybe it won't be so bad this year. #
Last update: Thursday September 1, 2022; 9:47 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)