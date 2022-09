As part of a discussion about Teslas vs ICE cars, Povl Aage says : "New ICE cars are incredibly reliable, mature tech. Still lots of kinks to work out for the new EV platforms." I responded : "Not sure which kinks you're talking about, but my Tesla as a car works flawlessly. The computer system can be pretty fucked up , the same way Macs are because Tesla did more than make an EV. I also have a ICE, a relatively new Subaru and as you say it's incredibly reliable too. That said, I never drive the Subaru. It's sitting there waiting for winter, my thought is that it might work better in the snow than the Tesla. But I literally never drive it because the Tesla is so much more fun to drive."