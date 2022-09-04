There are quite a few players out there with the potential of Donovan Mitchell to lead a team to dynasty. #
Think of what the Knicks have to offer a potential trader. The Knicks bench is filled with potential like few others are. We've got a stockpile of draft picks. And the Knicks and the Garden and the talent are starting to get interesting to players. Like the way they want to go to Duke or Kentucky. #
The Knicks are the un-Nets. The Knicks are building, not trying to buy a post-season powerhouse. Look where that approach got the Nets. What a mess! 😀#
So sit tight, this is not the end of the dream of what those kids on the bench could become. They can become lots of things, not just Donovan Mitchell. #
Last update: Sunday September 4, 2022; 10:24 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)