A testbed for HTML in feeds#

Here's a link that opens in Drummer. It contains the package.json, a template file and the JS code that reads an RSS feed and produces an HTML rendering of the items in the feed after running the description text through sanitize-html with the p's removed. Once written it made it easy for me to try out a lot of different combinations for the options, but I settled on the simplest.#
It uses the reallySimple package to read the feed, and is thus a good demonstration of how easy that is.#
I usually would have done the work to put it into a GitHub repo, but this is a lot easier for me, because this is how I work on my code.#
If people can read the code in the outliner (you can!), that will make it possible for me to share a lot more code. :-)#
Last update: Sunday September 11, 2022; 11:37 AM EDT.
