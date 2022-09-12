From 2019: Trump is a TV show. If you want to get rid of 10 or more percent in his following, program a Trump TV show every night that isn't news, it's actors in a soap opera, playing the roles of people in Trump's white house. We hang out with him during oval office tantrums, and during pajama time in the morning with fox and friends, and watching tivo of rachel maddow at lunch time. If this gets too boring, have him masturbating. His fans just want to be at home with Trump. Give them what trump won't. Change the conversation from one about trump that he controls to one that is focused on his boredom, sloth, immaturity, depravity, bad hygiene (false teeth), criminal behavior and shitloads of lying. Introduce new characters, like his cardiologist. #
Last update: Monday September 12, 2022; 11:17 AM EDT.
