I went to sleep early last night, gave up on the Mets, they were down 4-0 and it felt like they were going to lose this game. I was kind of sad, because as usual Atlanta was winning. They are just one game behind the Mets in the NL East , and that would have put them in a tie for first place. I should've had more faith. The Mets won. First Pete Alonso, the slugger, hit a three-run home run and then Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam , and the Mets won! It's that kind of year.