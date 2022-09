😄

When was the last time you said "you're right" to someone who was trying to convince you of something? In the house I grew up in, this is something no one ever said, because (as the theory goes) if you said it, you'd be forever reminded of the time you were "wrong" and they were right. You would be subordinate to this person, be it your mother, father, brother, grandfather, grandmother. Not my uncles so much, they were more on my side than the rest of them. Anyway it took me a number of years of living outside this house to realize that not everyone is like this. Some people relax when you say the magic words. They open up and say more things that you can learn from. Everyone has a point of view, like the blind men and the elephant. What they see as truth may not be atruth, but to them it seems that way. And you are one of those people too. One time a long time ago, when I realized all of us can learn from everyone else, I wrote that we're just barking, farting chihuahas, even captains of industry like Bill Gates and Larry Ellison, with delusions of grandeur and a sense that they matter. Nothing we do really matters, in the end, but we can pretend that it does, in the moment, and if you can say something true that makes someone happy, why not?