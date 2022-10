Funny thing happened watching the Mets game last night, which I had a bad feeling about right from the beginning. When they finally lost, I slammed my left hand on the arm of the chair in a reflexive move. The watch which was also on the hand started shrieking wanting confirmation that I had taken a hard fall . Presumably it was going to try to get me help if I did. I answered no. It asked if I fell at all. I thought for a second and said no. But I did have to think about it. The Mets have always been heartbreakers. As a fan since 1962, there have been lots of downs, but the ups are spectacular. We keep hoping for another 1969 or 1986. The day will come, that's the feeling. Will this be the year? Well, if it is, it's going to be a long slog with lots of heartbreak on the way. 😢