Tuesday October 4, 2022; 10:22 AM EDT
FeedLand#
  • Well here we are, the project I've been working on all year is now ready to show itself, a little. #
  • The name of the project is FeedLand. You'll be hearing a lot about that in the weeks and months to come. #
  • It was a big effort, to take a fresh look at the world defined by RSS, twenty years later. #
  • In its first twenty years, RSS has become an established part of the open web. It got blogging and podcasting off the ground. It changed the world. Now we get started on the second twenty years. #
  • FeedLand defines two roles -- reader and developer. #
    • People who read the news as prepared by others.#
    • The people who prepare the news.#
  • Most people fall into the first category. #
  • FeedLand focuses on the second category. #
  • So the first thing I want to show you is the result. #
  • A new presentation of the news I read, attached to this blog.#
  • This site has been attached to Scripting News for years. #
  • It's the same site, except now it's managed by FeedLand.#
  • If you have questions, I've started a thread here. #
  • Still diggin!#
  • PS: I saved a copy of the river as it was before this change.#
  • PPS: A screen shot of what news.scripting.com looked like on opening day.#

