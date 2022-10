Last night on MSNBC, Maggie Haberman explained why she sat on some of her biggest Trump scoops. She says sources gave her the info on the condition that it can only appear in the book , not in news. The reason -- they wanted to postpone Trump's reaction to the leak to the future, knowing that the lead time on books is much longer than news articles. This is impossible to confirm, and it casts doubt on her integrity . The safest thing for her to have done is to leave the non-reportable leaks out of the book, to avoid the appearance that she's withholding news so she can make more money with the book.