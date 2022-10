Now that I have FeedLand running reliably, I am reading more of the few bloggers I've found that are blogging regularly. That includes Manton Reece , who I know from early Frontier days. One of our best developers, and a steady fellow, which was much appreciated. I know he's a sports fan too, living in Texas he follows the San Antonio Spurs , which is of course a legendary team. I am, as you know, a Knicks fan. But I have to say, until the Mets are finished, and probably a few weeks after that, I'm focused only on baseball. I'm very modal with my sports. I'm either in or not. I can't love two teams at the same time. It's just who I am. Anyway, Manton has written a book about microblogging and he runs a service called micro.blog which hosts blogs, running his software. I feel that his blog and my new reading software have brought us closer. And I look forward to reading his book.