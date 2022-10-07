Comparing FeedLand to River5#

It's a browser-based UI for managing and sharing subscriptions. So the users are kind of members of a club. We can all see each others' subscription lists. We know what are the most popular feeds. When someone subscribes to a feed it appears in the subscription log, which is visible to everyone. There is no private information in FeedLand. #
It's very easy to subscribe to a feed that's already in the database. Radically easy. Hard to imagine how it could be easier. That's very important.#
I can create a "news product" entirely in the web browser, no need to use an external tool to manage your feeds and categories. Again, as easy as it can be. I iterated over the design of this stuff obsessively.#
So far none of this stuff is in River5. Underneath all this, FeedLand does almost all of what River5 does.#
One thing River5 has over FeedLand is that it's shipping, you can use it now. FeedLand is still in development. 😄#
Basically where River5 is a simple feed reading system, this is groupware, collaborative, like Slack it's meant for workgroups. The end result is not entirely dissimilar to River5, but the chance to work with other people is new.#
Last update: Friday October 7, 2022; 12:46 PM EDT.
