I've been reading chapters of Manton Reece's book . It's a really sad story, but I don't think it has to be. There was a lot of collegiality in the early blogging community, and we shared our work. He mentions Manila in passing, but it solved a big part of the puzzle that eventually became WordPress, Facebook and Twitter, and btw micro.blog . All the source information is in the archive of Scripting News, this blog. Manila was the culmination of a couple of years of open experimentation I did into how you could simplify content management so ordinary people could do it. First we had to understand what the problem was (two models for the content, one the editing view and the other the published view, there needed to be one model), why content management was too complicated for writers, and then how to make it usable. And then there was a lot of code to write, UI to design and endless iteration. And it had an API. That was a big deal. It's probably why Twitter and WordPress have APIs, btw. All that (unless I missed something) is left out of Manton's story. I was hoping for the actual story about how this worked to be chronicled in his book. Not only because I want to be in the story myself, but also so that today's developers know how these kinds of things come to be. Most of the stories tell the wrong freaking story.