One time I was invited to speak at the WWDC. My little company was leading an important new technology. Unfortunately, some people in Apple were uneasy about a dev working in this area (system scripting) so they put another dev up before me and he used up most of my time.#
We did give out free UserLand Frontiert-shirts to everyone who was there. So at least people had heard of us. And the Apple people who were scared of our product got their way. Also unfortunately. Everyone lost, but mostly me. Sad sad. #
Last update: Monday October 10, 2022; 6:42 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)