Another new podcast fails to proudly say it supports the open podcasting protocol otherwise known as RSS. It's the reason you can publish whatever you like without the need to get Apple's approval, or anyone else. Support the open web. It's the right thing to do.#
Did you know developers get brain fog? We do. I used to call it stagnation. It usually comes after a period of intense productivity. I run real hard and fast in a direction, drive it to its conclusion -- sometimes it results in a feature, other times a dead end, with lessons learned and ideas for other branches to take, later. Either way it leaves the well dry, and you have to patiently rebuild (or re-kindle, re-prime) your flow, which often takes days. #
I generally don't write about features in a product that's still in testing, I wait until it's "done" whatever that means. But I've found that has less than optimal results. I ship everything at once, and then hope people see the good stuff before they move on. There's no time to focus attention on the individual pieces, and that's where the real work is in making software nice to use. #
There's so many new ideas in Drummer for example that almost no one knows about. It's one of my biggest regrets about how software development works. When I read about musicians in the 60s and how they all knew each other and went to each others' shows. I wish some of the people I respect were up to date on my stuff, and it were easy for me to stay up on their stuff. #
So let's give it a try. This is a report on a new feature that I added to FeedLand today. It's still in development.#
I saw a user request, they wanted a way to tell the system to check a feed for updates without having to copy the URL of the feed to the clipboard and enter it into a dialog. We already had a command that works that way, but why make them work so hard? Indeed. #
So I added a button to the Feed Info page, next to the place where it says how many items we've found in the feed and how many times it has been checked. The button says (Check now). Click the button, and when it's done it refreshes the page according to the result of the check. #
Screen shot of new (Check now) button on Feed Info page in FeedLand.#
The astute observer will note that this page works much like the main viewing page in BingeWorthy. No accident there. 😄#
