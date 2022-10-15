IndieWeb should love RSS#

I am often the only person out there reminding people that it's important to know why podcasting, for example, is so open. No platform vendor controls it. Most people who do podcasting don't know why they can do it without Apple's approval, or Google's or Spotify. Yet RSS gets no credit for it. And that hurts other efforts to create open architecture for the web. People don't see the benefit, but it is there. #
"Listen where ever you get your podcasts," that's the key. That's the sign that we won.#
RSS is a huge success for lower-case "indie web."#
Honestly, the lack of support for RSS is one of the reasons I'm disinclined to embrace the standards they promote. Maybe if I understood why this is the case I'd feel better about seeing myself as part of this group.#
Same with OPML. With the Tools For Thought market getting so much investment now, many millions of dollars, how that market evolves, whether it's a bunch of silos, or an open ecosystem, is up for grabs. I love outliners, been making them all my life, but again, when it comes to promoting open formats and interop, I'm pretty much out there on my own. I've more or less given up on this one, at least for now. But it's a huge deal for the future. #
Last update: Saturday October 15, 2022; 9:37 PM EDT.
