I'm writing FeedLand docs today, preparing for some new users. My hope is they'll actually read the docs, but -- well at least I hope they read the Getting Started docs. I try to make the writing interesting, with lots of screen shots and side-stories. Easter eggs where possible. Once I get going I do actually enjoy this kind of writing. I've only been doing it for 35 or so years. Heh. Ooops. #
Imagine if journalism really did their jobs, and to be fair this includes Fox News and their kin. #
Perhaps a lot less than a million Americans would have died from Covid. But even if they had all died, people would know that incompetence of the US government response was largely responsible. That who you choose to run the government very much matters. It could be life and death for you and your family and friends. #
People would also know about the game the Repubs play with the debt limit, holding the wealth of the US hostage, in return for concessions that make their benefactors richer, and support the empire that Putin is trying to reboot. #
And on and on. So many huge problems we only begin to deal with when there's a Democratic government, and sometimes they survive the Repubs, but one of these times they won't. #
People don't understand the role government plays in our lives. Journalism should be helping them figure it out, instead it only reinforces the errors, telling the people only what they expect to hear. #
Last update: Wednesday October 19, 2022; 10:36 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)