Someone else's feed list#

The most basic rule of FeedLand is that everything is visible to everyone. Except for your login info, there's absolutely no privacy in FeedLand, which keeps things really simple. #
I wrote up a design for this in 2007, calling it Checkbox News, hoping someone else would do it. No one did, so as often happens, I did it myself. 😄#
FeedLand is not yet released. It is currently being used by about twenty people, since early August. I don't want to add more yet, because this product is about community. We're not ready yet for a lot of new people. We're going slow and deliberately. I remember from past experience how community cultures develop. I want to get this right.#
To people who make (and use) feed readers, the lists people create in FeedLand can easily be shared with feed readers that support OPML import. Here's my feed list in OPML. It changes as I add and remove feeds from the list via the checkboxes. #
Last update: Thursday October 20, 2022; 1:01 PM EDT.
