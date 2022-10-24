As of 11:40AM Eastern, my newest product, FeedLand, is open to anyone who wants to use it. Hopefully a foundation for building out the user side of feed reading. It should be every bit as empowering and useful as podcasting. And happy 20th to RSS 2.0, many happy returns for 20 more. #
I highly recommend reading the Starting Up doc. It shows how to find feeds to subscribe to, read the news, and find other users. FeedLand is all about people, feeds and news. It's not like any other feed reader that you've seen -- in fact it's very useful in conjunction with feed readers, thanks to the OPML subscription list standard. #
There's a newly public support repo on GitHub, with a readme on the home page and a long list of issues we've discussed going back to mid-summer. It's for support only. If you're stuck, can't figure out how to do something, or something appears to be not working. But please read the home page first, before posting. It's a small community, all volunteers, so use the resource carefully. And absolutely no speeches, or even feature suggestions. You can use the open web for all that. After all this time, we're not naive about how to keep peace in these groups, it's by having absolutely no tolerance for abuse. #
Last update: Monday October 24, 2022; 1:24 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)