News Products from FeedLand#

Over on micro.blog John Philpin was blazing his way through News Products. I said I would help him get through it today. That's the purpose of this blog post. #
Background: There are many new ideas in FeedLand. I've spent all of 2022 working on it, and I've been self-sidelined in rss.land for many of the 20 years since the RSS 2.0 spec was finalized, so I had a lot of ideas waiting to be tried out. One of those is News Products, it's one of the ways FeedLand is a developer platform. #
First there are docs on News Products. They begin: "A news product is a one-page website you create with FeedLand for people outside of FeedLand to read." #
There is an easy path into News Products, and it's explained first in the docs. John took that approach first, with excellent results. But he wants to do more than that, so let's scoot ahead to the most advanced form of News Product, which require you to specify them in an outline. #
The most advanced News Product I have at this time is news.scripting.com. It uses all the features of News Products. And in the spirit of sharing, here's the OPML source for the product. You can start with that, and make changes to customize it for whatever product you have in mind. The docs go into great detail on this outline-based products. #
If John or anyone else has questions, I've started a thread on the FeedLand support repo. #
Last update: Wednesday October 26, 2022; 11:37 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)