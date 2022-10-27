💥

If they like you, journalists will tell your story as one of invention, creativity, vision. That's how they used to speak of Zuck and Musk. If they don't like you, they talk about you as a bully, quoting people who lie about you, or misdirect. In both cases it's journalism. You have to question both approaches. No one they glorify really knew what they were doing, they had as many flops as successes. And the people they demean, in order to get where they are, had to be pretty freaking creative and honest because the old adage in tech applies -- you can't lie to a compiler.