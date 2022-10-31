All the feed reading in FeedLand happens in the open source reallySimple package. If one wanted to extend it to support another format, one could do that. I am open to incorporating those changes in FeedLand. And of course the same code could be used anywhere in any project because reallySimple is open source. Why wait for Blue Sky. This approach is simple, and ready to go, today. Build a platform one brick at a time not in a big explosion of specs, imho. #
For decades I've used BofA to pay bills, but I was never satisfied with the service. They don’t keep records, so I can’t see all the checks I’ve sent to an account. And lately their website is broken. I contacted them to get them to fix the site, but as I expected, they made me jump through hoops to prove I had tried everything. I tolerated that once, but then they passed me over to another department, and I could see all the hoop-jumping was going to happen again. I give up. So on Twitter I asked for recommendations of banks that do a decent job of bill-pay. And I'm getting some good tips. Have a look, and if you have good or bad experience, please chime in. #
Someone actually told me yesterday they would stop reading my blog if I didn’t stop using Twitter. I blocked them of course. I have many mottos, one that has served me well in circumstances like this -- Don't slam the door on the way out. It's powerless and manipulative. If you have to go, just go. Quietly. Anyway, it's bullshit to leave Twitter just because the current owner is a prick. We use the platform for lots of stuff, and it's still useful. Until there's a place to reassemble (yes, I've heard of Mastodon), Twitter is what we got. #
Last update: Monday October 31, 2022; 10:10 AM EDT.
