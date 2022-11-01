Now that you can use FeedLand without logging in, I'm going to start pointing to feeds using the FeedLand page for the feed. Previously I used the xmlviewer app. Mostly because browsers mangle XML text. For some reason they don't mind displaying JSON literally. (This may account for why some developers don't like XML. Anyway, there's a lot more information about the feed on the FeedLand page, and it's also set up so that if you are logged in, you can subscribe with one click. And of course I don't mind if you do. 😄#
Our new home should be built on RSS. We know how it works. We have the ability to produce billions of feeds at scale, and there is lots of software that interops.#
Welcome to November. Did the monthly ritual. Last month's OPML is archived and added to the search engine. #
Last update: Tuesday November 1, 2022; 11:48 AM EDT.
