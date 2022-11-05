By putting an $8 price on Twitter, they create an opportunity for other for-pay services like Twitter. That could be a big deal. Here's the price sheet for virtual machines at Digital Ocean. Never mind what all the numbers mean, look in the far right column and see how much one machine costs. $4 a month for the cheapest. It's pretty capable. You could host a service for a hundred people on one of those.#
This is what you want. It'll take years to get there. That's okay that's just the way it works. And believe it or not we get through through twitter, not by replacing it.#
2019: "If I have to go to NYC I take the George Washington Bridge or the Holland or Lincoln Tunnels. I'd much rather take the Golden Gate Bridge, it's so much nicer, but it doesn't go where I want to go!"#
All Lebron says is he doesn’t condone antisemitism. That’s pretty weak. Was condoning it an option? I think they’re having a hard time in the nba seeing that Jews are real people. I’d like to hear something like that from an nba star.#
I'm reading that Repubs are using terms like blowout and bloodbath to describe this election. Do they really think this or are they preparing for riots when the elections don't turn out that way?#
Fireworks makes more sense this time of year when darkness is in great supply.#
I’ve been asked by a number of people what to do, based on the assumption Twitter is imploding.#
It’s not yet imploding. Everything seems to work, as before. #
I’d back up the list of people you follow, and people who follow you. How to do this? Someone should figure it out and write a simple howto.#
I wouldn’t expect mastodon to be able to handle anything remotely like the load Twitter is handling for years. In the meantime, someone should write a Busy Developers Guide to peering with Mastodon, so we can get started on making the vision really work at scale.#
If we wanted a smooth transition we should have planned for a great diaspora. Years ago. But nothing like that happened.#
What is possible, in a few months, if we start working on it now, are mini-twitters, like lifeboats, where a small circle of friends gets together to share stuff within the group. But this won’t be free. But it won’t be that expensive either. Far less than say $8 per month. #
Another thing that’s possible is using RSS and writing blogs. A “back to the land” movement, perhaps. It’s much less expensive resource-wise, and really works. Lots of pre-existing options.#
Realistically those are the choices, imho — with the caveat that I’ve been wrong before and all other disclaimers. #
