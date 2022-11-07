Developers, if you're ever wondering how FeedLand is handling a certain feed, you can give it to this app, and it'll show you, in JSON. #
The big value of Twitter is the social graph, and that's what will keep you coming back. Same thing with FB. I never built a graph on LinkedIn or Instagram, so I don't give a shit, personally, about those networks. Of course many others do. #
Neil deGrasse Tyson asks "If women ran the country, and they passed laws affecting men’s reproductive organs, I wonder what the men would do?" I replied: We would sue them. Americans are individuals. If that means anything, I must be the ruler of myself. There is a border, beyond which no one goes w/o my permission, including the government. That border is my body. Even a Republican should understand that. #
I heard on the news last night that if Repubs win Secretary of State in Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, it won't be the voters who choose the next president, these officials would. But that's more or less what happened in 2000.#
It's like the network of charging stations Tesla has, only more so, because we the users created them, with some help from twitter (suggested follows, e.g.)#
Before anyone leaves Twitter we must be sure we can take our place in the graph with us.#
And basically that graph should not be owned by a company. #
The graph is almost like the US Postal Service before the web came along.#
Long ago when the journos were debating how to break up FB, at the time I was saying that FB should be split into two entities, the social graph and everything else. #
Every other developer would be able to use the graph on the same terms as FB part 2.#
We're there again, I don't expect the journos to listen to me now any more than they did then.#
Last update: Monday November 7, 2022; 10:53 AM EST.
