Don’t underestimate the importance of Mastodon. It’s like the internet itself, or AWS making it easy to create your own version of Linux, or PCs letting you have your own computer. I experienced all these liberations. Some thought these unthinkable, and controlled silos do serve a purpose as training wheels. But after some time you grow up and it’s time to leave home and create your own world. I believe we are now experiencing such a moment. We don’t need Twitter to provide us a safe space. Life itself isn’t safe. Fear is frozen fun! Only steal from the best. And as they say -- Still diggin!#
To FeedLand users. If Twitter turned us off for some reason you’d still be able to read your news while we worked around the outage. But so far there have been no problems that I’m aware of, and rushing to change tested software is a sure way to break things. That said we're making good progress on hooking up to Mastodon. Planning to show off a new way to do news products with FeedLand, and I want to write Mastodon threads in Drummer. Those will be the first steps. ☘️#
Last update: Tuesday November 22, 2022; 8:04 AM EST.
