I need help testing a new important app -- it's the first one that hooks RSS directly up to Mastodon via the Mastodon API . I am reluctant to promote it until it's had been validated. So if you know how to run a Node app, and have a few minutes to help out, please give it a try, and let me know, in this thread , whether it worked. A link to one of the Mastodon messages it created would be helpful too.