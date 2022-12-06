I went into a supermarket for the first time since getting my eyes fixed a week ago. All of a sudden I can read everything. No more mysteries or relying on memory. Another interesting weirdness, as I've been working on software this week I can now see that I have been mis-spelling the names of things all over the place. I have a practice of copying and pasting names when I want to refer to a value or call a function, so as the mis-spellings propagate, my code still runs without errors. I really have been transformed into an able-eyed person in just one little operation. My dreams, also amazingly, have become more vivid and memorable and also gratifying (no more information forthcoming in re this). I think perhaps when one's vision improves it improves in many dimensions. Did I mention that the screens in my life reveal details heretofore unappreciated! The retina display I'm typing this into has many subtleties. Amazing.