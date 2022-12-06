I asked Openai to "invent a fictitious twitter timeline with tweets only from cool people who are not in any way famous?" Believe it or not what it came up with was pretty relaxing! #
The most interesting episode so far in the 500 songs series is the one about Hey Joe as performed by Jimi Hendrix. I'm not listening to them in any particular order. I felt kind of bad about it, but I got over it. #
I went into a supermarket for the first time since getting my eyes fixed a week ago. All of a sudden I can read everything. No more mysteries or relying on memory. Another interesting weirdness, as I've been working on software this week I can now see that I have been mis-spelling the names of things all over the place. I have a practice of copying and pasting names when I want to refer to a value or call a function, so as the mis-spellings propagate, my code still runs without errors. I really have been transformed into an able-eyed person in just one little operation. My dreams, also amazingly, have become more vivid and memorable and also gratifying (no more information forthcoming in re this). I think perhaps when one's vision improves it improves in many dimensions. Did I mention that the screens in my life reveal details heretofore unappreciated! The retina display I'm typing this into has many subtleties. Amazing. #
A simple "hello world" app for ActivityPub in JavaScript. #
Last update: Tuesday December 6, 2022; 12:37 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)