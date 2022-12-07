Okay here we go. I don't know how to say this without pissing a bunch of people off, but I have to say it anyway. It's not ActivityPub that's booming now, it's Mastodon, which happens to use ActivityPub. The problem with ActivityPub is that it is basically incomprehensible. I don't know why it is that way. I could clear my schedule for the next three months and then at the end, I'd be able to tell you why it is that way. But I can't do that, because I have stuff to do with FeedLand
and I want to get back to Drummer
soon. I have users and I want to do stuff for them. As curious as I am to find out what's there, someone else will have to do that work. What we need is this. A simple package for Node, a lot simpler than the ones that are out there, that covers the basic functionality of things users do in Mastodon interactively, without using Mastodon, just ActivityPub. Create a new post, edit an existing post, boost a post, like one. Follow someone. Etc. Over on Mastodon a few people are talking about Bear Hugs. I didn't remember, but that's a term Steve Gillmor coined
(I believe) for what I did with RSS. I basically kept building stuff with it, and getting content people on board until RSS on its own meant something. Then I let it go. We need that for ActivityPub. The people who won't like this are the members of the W3C. I'm afraid they think AP is done. Mastodon is already doing things outside of AP. I don't blame them. I would do the same thing. They have an API, they are using RSS, both of which are comprehensible. I think AP deserves to be comrepehensified, it deserves a bear hug. BTW, Steve Gillmor is to tech as Steve Bannon is to MAGA. Very much the same concept, imho. #