My eyes keep getting better. I have 20-20 vision for the first time in my life. Seeing so much more in a lot of ways. I told a friend today it's like I have Tesla eyes. I know people don't like Tesla these days, but I still feel like it's a privilege to drive my Model Y every time, even though I've been driving it for over a year now. It's a feeling of able-ness no car has ever given me. And that's the feeling my new eyes give me. I've been dis-abled seriously for years now. And my vision never really worked, even when I was a kid. I remember getting glasses for teh first time in second or third grade. I never knew there was so much writing in the world, everywhere. It's like that except at an age where such discoveries are pretty rare. I think this experience will fade away as my new eyesight becomes the norm, but for now, it's given me a new youth-like experience, pretty cool.