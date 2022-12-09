My go-to song these days is Hey Joe by Jimi Hendrix. Totally awful lyrics. But oh is so fine otherwise. #
Podcast: I was cc'd on a Masto thread re wtf happened to the blogosphere. I started writing, and couldn't keep up with my mind, so I opened up my iPhone and started talking about what happened and what we should and shouldn't do if we want to rebuild the war-torn landscape of blogging and feeds, that still exists. I addressed this to Brad DeLong one of the earliest bloggers, and a user, not a developer, as in "users and developers party together." We can still have it all, imho -- but we need users to work with the developers. It's 15 minutes. And it's a rant. But I was due a rant on this subject for giving up on the mess in 2017 and starting a rebuild that has new relevance now imho.#
Last update: Friday December 9, 2022; 12:52 PM EST.
