I've been part of a project on Twitter to moderate posts as a community thing. I have no idea who else is involved, how big it is, and how much power it has. But I find it interesting and believe it's well-intentioned, so I participate. They ask you to look at posts and rate relevance, sources, context. None of the messages have profanity or are abusive or personal (some contain assumptions that are). I think there must be filters in place that see the items before people like me do. Here's a screen shot of something they asked me to look at. I'm not sure how much I'm allowed to disclose so I'll stop with that. #
Last update: Saturday December 10, 2022; 11:15 AM EST.
