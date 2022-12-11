BTW, this was the first time I wrote one of these HowTos that is part prose and part code. I love the way it turned out. I didn't plan on talking to feed reader devs on behalf of writers, but I think we all need to focus on who we're doing all this for, and it's primarily writers imho and then readers, and to the extent that programmers matter, it's just teeeny little bit. If this were a restaurant, we've designed things solely from the point of view of waiters, ignoring chefs and diners. That's how far off course we've gotten. We value tech too much esp when tech has done such a bad job as we have in feed reading user experience. #
No wonder the writing and reading environment of the web in 2022 is so awful. We ignore the writers and the readers. Every time one of us speaks up, we get a chorus of agreement from other writers and readers, and then totally ignored by the developers. One example I'm constantly reminded of, because I often read the NYT on my iPad, it always interrupts my reading to put up a dialog asking if I want to read the article in their app. Even worse, they wait long enough so that I have already started reading the article. It's as if they want me to hate them. They say the app is much better. Well, I don't want to do that, for good reason, and it's none of their freaking business but there's no way to turn this dialog off. I pay them a lot of money to read their articles. And every time I open one of their stories on my iPad I'm reminded how much they hate me, and vice versa. #
Last update: Sunday December 11, 2022; 9:28 AM EST.
