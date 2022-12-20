Podcast: An open voicemail to my longtime friend Guy Kawasaki, who wants to meet up with people on LinkedIn. I say come play with us on Mastodon. The difference is I can make software for you that plugs in beautifully on Mastodon, without limits, it's a "platform with no platform vendor." I will never be able to make software for you that works in LinkedIn. Lots of analogies. And I am as usual far too long-winded. #
We've learned that you can't compete with Twitter on Twitter. I wonder how broad that is and where the lines are, if there are any. I also seems inevitable that Musk/Twitter will sue users, not just suspend them. #
Last update: Tuesday December 20, 2022; 2:25 PM EST.
