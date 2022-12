It wasn't that long ago that we were expecting the Knicks to fire their coach and start trading some of the young talent. Instead, they moved a starter to the bench and started one of the young stars-in-waiting, and all of a sudden the Knicks are moving and grooving. Playing D that turns into O. Keeping their eye on the playerthe ball. Dishing and swishing. They're a joy to watch, esp since they kept the young dudes we love so much. It's an important life lesson, not just for sports (why I like sports so much). Sometimes greatness is almost there. And it looks like losing. And it takes one small change to make things click. And sometimes that change happens. This is why we love the Knicks. You can believe in them even when it makes no sense to.