It wasn't that long ago that we were expecting the Knicks to fire their coach and start trading some of the young talent. Instead, they moved a starter to the bench and started one of the young stars-in-waiting, and all of a sudden the Knicks are moving and grooving. Playing D that turns into O. Keeping their eye on the player and the ball. Dishing and swishing. They're a joy to watch, esp since they kept the young dudes we love so much. It's an important life lesson, not just for sports (why I like sports so much). Sometimes greatness is almost there. And it looks like losing. And it takes one small change to make things click. And sometimes that change happens. This is why we love the Knicks. You can believe in them even when it makes no sense to. #
One thing Twitter could do is make it much easier for people to buy ads. Not just "advertisers" but people who want to blow a few bucks impulsively on ideas they want to boost. Like buying domain names, but without the guilt.#
It's nice to start over on Masto. When someone you haven't thought of in ages follows you it's a chance to think about them again. 😄#
The new header image on the blog is of a $22 million house in Big Sur, CA. Zillow porn for sure. On the darkest day of the year, it's kind of lovely to be reminded that it just gets better and better from here. Another interesting thought. My old place in Silicon Valley sold for $36 million this year. How about that. Blew me away. I sold it in 2003 for much less. #
Last update: Wednesday December 21, 2022; 3:37 PM EST.
