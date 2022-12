One of the nicest things about FeedLand is you can explore other people's feed lists, and see the world through their eyes, and how they are innovating with the product in ways you hadn't foreseen. For example, when we released FeedLand in October , Mastodon wasn't a big deal yet, and we didn't even know about their excellent RSS support. Now, a couple of months later, of course FeedLand works with Masto, no mods necessary because RSS is a strong standard, and users are innovating , again -- outside the boundaries of either product, using features in one to connect to features in the other. This is where interop becomes art! When users do things with your product that make you say wow that could have been a whole product on its own.