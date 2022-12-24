 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Today's song: Ain't too proud to beg. #
A new year's resolution for developers -- find someone whose product yours can interop with, say hey want to connect our products? and take yes for an answer. 💥#
From the database, the feeds in FeedLand with the most items.#
To get back in the zone#

Last update: Saturday December 24, 2022; 2:03 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)