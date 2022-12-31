Every app should have a Bookmarks menu, for organizing all your work, esp writing and esp if you're writing publicly on the web and the documents are automatically accessible on the web. If you spot a mistake you want to make it as easy and quick as possible to fix the error. #
It's amazing that the Macintosh desktop doesn't have a Bookmarks menu. It was first released in January 1984, almost 39 years ago. Look at all the other crap they've added to the Finder, and the single most useful feature possible is missing. #
This is what my bookmarks menu in Drummer looks like after a year's use. That's just one section expanded. And it's just one app. ;-)#
I have a strong feeling that ActivityPub can be factored to a relatively simple programming interface with a few basic operations. Probably something equivalent to the MetaWeblog API we had back in We Blogging Days of Yore. #
To find out if the intuition is correct, I'd have to do it, and it looks like a snake pit to me, and I expect I'd get lost in there for months, trying to find the right strings to pull to get interop with other apps that use ActivityPub.#
I would love to use such a package. I work in Node.js. I like clean and simple APIs with good example code.#
First, thanks to users who helped me develop FeedLand in 2022. #
At the beginning of the year it was just an idea that something new could be done for feeds. There were a couple of projects half-developed, one called FeedBase and an SQL version of my River series.#
It all came together nicely as a social environment, something I think of now as a Feed Management System, as different from a feed reader. I want to do more with feeds than read them.#
Anyway if you're using FeedLand, your participation has helped make FeedLand a success. Thank you.#
