An open invitation to developers at Automattic to learn how blogging works in Drummer. It's very fluid, designed for writers. Does small and large posts easily, in the same data structure. I'll help. #
Mastodon has a cute way to validate sites as being yours. If you put your masto address in the text of the site that's good enough. But it has to be HTTPS. Oh well. I think they get most things right at Masto, but the trying to force people to adopt HTTPS is selling out to Google and their thirst to own the web, which is imho not theirs to own. #
If you run a blog or other site, check your copyright notices. We're in a new year folks. For example the copyright notice on this blog should've changed. And then I realize there is no freaking copyright notice. I better fix that. Today is a day of fixing things. #
A new application for AI. Rate the humor level of a tweeted "joke" response. If people knew how unfunny their supposed jokes were they might think again before inflicting them on others. Better yet, score people on the quality of the jokes they actually post. Publish that score next to their number of followers. #
Requiring people to use one uppercase, one lowercase, one number, one special character in a password is a joke. It doesn't make your password more secure. What it does is make it impossible to remember the password. #
I remember when I saw a product that expired after 2000 and thought that I had arrived in the future. Hah. It's 2023 now. That's just ridiculous. It's impossible that I actually have lived this long. It's all bonus from hereon-out.#
Reading back over the archives of my Facebook posts, the On This Day In posts, it's the biggest gift when I can tell a joke to my future self and make that person who I would become happy all over again. #
I think I enjoy my own writing more than anyone else, anyone that is, except my mom. #
I'm sure she thought I wouldn't miss her when she was gone, but she was wrong about me in so many ways, so why not one more? Every time I look back on some event I measure it by whether or not she was still alive when it happened. It permeates everything I do. I wish it were otherwise, I really do. #
All I can say is if there is anything left of her, almost five years after her passing, I hope she's reading my blog, and I hope she's proud of her son, after all is said and done. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)