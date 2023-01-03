It might be time for a new political party to form in the House. I'm pretty sure a majority of voters love watching the Repubs fight this way. I sure do. It's an actual bonafide horse race. They should keep doing this until the Republican Party explodes. #
I introduced a problem in FeedLand when keyboard navigation in the Feed List feature was added. Basically, if you had a Feed List displayed, an "ask dialog" wouldn't receive your keystrokes, or it would appear to freeze. This dialog appears whenever FL asks for a string, for example to enter a string to search for, or to enter the URL of a feed to subscribe to. I believe I found the problem and fixed it. It's explained here. #
Last update: Tuesday January 3, 2023; 2:22 PM EST.
