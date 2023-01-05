Braintrust query: I'm thinking about getting a refurbished use Mac laptop. I seem to remember there was a point at which Mac laptops started sucking. Is it safe to buy a 2015 Powerbook? I need to be able to run Frontier on it, that's why I can't buy a new one. #
I'm now setting up a second FeedLand instance, this one for me personally. Learning what it takes to set one up and smoothing things out. Taking lots of notes. Found a few bugs, but not many. Surprising how little breakage there has been between Instance0 and Instance1. #
If you've been reading this blog since the beginning you know about Fractional Horsepower servers. It's an important idea. That software you think of as running on huge servers in the cloud also can be deployed on much smaller systems, including behind a firewall on a personal computer. Radio UserLand was a server that ran on the desktop, yet very few users knew that. It just ran in the browser, there was a little cloud component to act as a proxy, to do the kinds of things you can't do from a desktop. #
I wasn't very entertained with The Menu on Netflix but now I find myself thinking about it a lot, not deliberately. Weird.#
Last update: Thursday January 5, 2023; 1:32 PM EST.
